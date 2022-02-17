UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $290,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.62. 29,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,128. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

