U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director Michael L. Ducker Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director Michael L. Ducker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of USX stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.33.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USX. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
