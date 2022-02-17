U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director Michael L. Ducker Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director Michael L. Ducker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USX stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 110,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USX. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

