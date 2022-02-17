U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

USB opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.