Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases 67,702 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 647.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,248,000 after buying an additional 252,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,928,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,610,000 after purchasing an additional 110,852 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,643,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 202,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. 135,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

