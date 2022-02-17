Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $174.08 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 959,684 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,077,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.38% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.48. 21,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $2,746,016. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

