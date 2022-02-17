Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 141,900 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $177,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,659,951. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.69. 97,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.28. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

