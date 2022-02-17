Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 78,170.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.31% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $141,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.87. 21,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,016 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

