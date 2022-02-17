Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $350.66 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.57% of Boston Scientific worth $350,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,993 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 134,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,947,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

