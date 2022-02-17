Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.25% of Anthem worth $226,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Anthem by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $453.83. 11,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,308. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $472.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

