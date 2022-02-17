Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $7.35 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $19.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $571.14. 14,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,140. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $588.74 and a 200 day moving average of $624.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

