Twinbeech Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.77. 91,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,613. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

