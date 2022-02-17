Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,577 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for approximately 0.7% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.82. 36,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

