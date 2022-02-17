Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.58. The stock had a trading volume of 155,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,509. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

