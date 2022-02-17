Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,764. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.