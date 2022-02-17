Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $104,459,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $159,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.04. The stock had a trading volume of 107,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,513 shares of company stock worth $83,659,951. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

