Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 485 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of ESGV traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.80. 21,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

