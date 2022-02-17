TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $661.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.
