Trust Co of Kansas Has $7.66 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 4.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $469.05. 32,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,322. The firm has a market cap of $221.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

