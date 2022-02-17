Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.64% of Truist Financial worth $1,287,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,213 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.