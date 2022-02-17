TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $112.38 million and $12.69 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00107705 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

