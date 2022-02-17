Triumph Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned about 1.59% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

