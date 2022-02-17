Triumph Capital Management Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $443.26. 412,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,977,638. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

