Triumph Capital Management Takes $646,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,757,070. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

