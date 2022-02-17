Triumph Capital Management Takes $392,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,284. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st.

