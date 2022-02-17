Triumph Capital Management Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.39 on Thursday. 2,194,875 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59.

