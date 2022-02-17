Triumph Capital Management Has $561,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after buying an additional 651,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.10. 1,048,173 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.22.

