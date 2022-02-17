Triumph Capital Management Acquires Shares of 40,053 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,240,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,180,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 11,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. 86,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,495. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

