Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) will announce sales of $44.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.50 million and the highest is $47.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year sales of $84.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.90 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DCFC stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

About Tritium DCFC

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

