Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 150,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,772,393 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $29.58.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,550,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,437,000 after purchasing an additional 303,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,471,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

