Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -141.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

