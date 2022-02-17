TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.62 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 4,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 117,908 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.