TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $185.22

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.22 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.25). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 239.94 ($3.25), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

TGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.94) to GBX 375 ($5.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.06 million and a PE ratio of 7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

