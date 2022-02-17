TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

TransAlta stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

