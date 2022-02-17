TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.
TransAlta stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.
