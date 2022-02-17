TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TACT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $88.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $195,697. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

