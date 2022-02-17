Traders Purchase High Volume of Montrose Environmental Group Call Options (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,664 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 call options.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

