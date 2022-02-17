Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,783. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.90, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 767,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,888,000 after buying an additional 63,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 639.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

