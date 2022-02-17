Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 767,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,888,000 after acquiring an additional 63,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 639.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

