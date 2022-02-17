TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.
SLYG stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.23. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $96.85.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
