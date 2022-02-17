TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,558 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 82.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 462.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $8.95 on Thursday, reaching $224.79. 48,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.81 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

