TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 5,792 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.63. 223,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

