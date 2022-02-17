TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 53,457 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $77,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 90,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

