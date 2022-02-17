TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 27,267 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Amundi bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.72. The stock had a trading volume of 176,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day moving average is $220.50. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $432.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.