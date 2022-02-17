Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.35. 84,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,358. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.58 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.