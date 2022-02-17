Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in January

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,064,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 3,069,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.3 days.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.9977 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

