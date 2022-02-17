Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in January

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,064,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 3,069,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.3 days.
Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.9977 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.
About Tourmaline Oil
