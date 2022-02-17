Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $19.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of analysts have commented on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE CURV traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,540. Torrid has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Torrid will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $23,809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. Institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

