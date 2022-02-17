Toroso Investments LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,423. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.