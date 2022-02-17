Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.07. 165,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

