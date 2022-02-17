Toroso Investments LLC Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 133.9% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 118.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $388.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,787. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $298.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.56 and a 200-day moving average of $360.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.24.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

