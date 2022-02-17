Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $255,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Amundi bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $121.79. 74,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average is $127.21. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

