Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $171.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,147,977. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

